Seneca, SC

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Seneca

 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSL1xPX00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(SENECA, SC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Seneca have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Seneca:

211 Ingle'S Pl

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 864-886-0615

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

15891 Wells Hwy

Seneca Pharmacy

Phone: 864-985-1359

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

1601 Sandifer Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 864-885-0889

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1636 Sandifer Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 864-885-0408

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

