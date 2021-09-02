Cancel
Garden City, KS

Vaccine database: Garden City sites that have it on hand

Garden City News Beat
Garden City News Beat
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSL1QTg00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(GARDEN CITY, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Garden City, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Garden City:

1305 E Kansas Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 275-1957

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1211 Buffalo Jones Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 275-0194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

911 N Main St

Plaza Pharmacy Inc

Phone: (620) 276-8251

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3010 Lareu St

Sams Club

Phone: 620-272-9001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1308 E Kansas Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 620-275-4430

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3101 E Kansas Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-275-0775

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2424 N Taylor Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-765-7042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Garden City, KS
