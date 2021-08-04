Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden City, KS

Garden City vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Garden City News Beat
Garden City News Beat
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0aSL1QTg00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Garden City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Garden City:

1305 E Kansas Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 275-1957

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1211 Buffalo Jones Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 275-0194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

911 N Main St

Plaza Pharmacy Inc

Phone: (620) 276-8251

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

3010 Lareu St

Sams Club

Phone: 620-272-9001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1308 E Kansas Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 620-275-4430

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3101 E Kansas Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:19:16 PDT

Phone: 620-275-0775

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2424 N Taylor Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:19:16 PDT

Phone: 620-765-7042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Garden City News Beat

Garden City News Beat

Garden City, KS
35
Followers
125
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Garden City, KS
Government
City
Garden City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech#06 19 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Atlanta: 1. 1455 Moreland Ave SE (404) 622-1819; 2. 1943 Peachtree Rd (404) 351-4932; 3. 2350 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE (404) 486-7289; 4. 3615 Clairmont Rd (404) 320-6658; 5. 680 Ponce De Leon Ave NE (404) 892-1164; 6. 2830
The Day

'People are scared': Vaccinations pick up steam as delta gets attention of unvaccinated

They were unmoved by the urgings of President Joe Biden to get vaccinated. They've spurned calls from the nation's leading doctors, as well as from sports heroes and movie stars. But one thing is finally grabbing the attention of millions of unvaccinated Americans - the invasion of the hyper-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Washington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
BBC

Covid: First dose walk-in vaccine clinics on Isle of Man

First doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are being offered without an appointment for the first time on the Isle of Man. The first of three walk-in clinics is open between 09:00 and 12:00 BST at the Douglas vaccination hub. A government spokesman said doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab would be...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsnbc16.com

'Nothing is 100%': Why small amount of vaccinated people still get hospitalized with COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Since vaccines were first made available, the message has been that being fully vaccinated is the greatest protection people can have from severe cases of COVID-19. Dr. Keyur Vyas, an infectious disease physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), says the most recent scientific data and evidence continue to support that idea.
Kansas Stateaudacy.com

Kansas reports surge in COVID cases

Kansas is seeing increasingly larger numbers of new COVID-19 cases and a surge in cases of the faster-spreading delta variant. State Department of Health and Environment data showed that Kansas averaged 371 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That was the highest figure in more than...
Public HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

Can I Get COVID-19 After Being Vaccinated?

The news is getting around—as is the fast and fierce Delta strain of the coronavirus. And yes. Even the vaccinated can test positive for it. Here’s what you need to know if you do—or have had recent contact with someone else who tested positive. ONE. Don’t be tested too quickly.
Public HealthValueWalk

Is There A Duty To Treat Unvaccinated Adult Patients?

Is There a Duty to Treat Unvaccinated Adult Patients? Risking Life, Health, and Family For Russian Roulette Players. Issues Around Providing Medical Care To Unvaccinated Patients. WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 19, 2021) - Now that virtually all deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 are caused by people's own unwillingness to accept...
Posted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy