Garden City, KS

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Thursday

 8 hours ago
(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(GARDEN CITY, KS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Garden City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Garden City:

1305 E Kansas Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:25:48 PDT

Phone: (620) 275-1957

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1211 Buffalo Jones Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:25:48 PDT

Phone: (620) 275-0194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

911 N Main St

Plaza Pharmacy Inc

Phone: (620) 276-8251

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:30 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3010 Lareu St

Sams Club

Phone: 620-272-9001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

1308 E Kansas Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 620-275-4430

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3101 E Kansas Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-275-0775

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2424 N Taylor Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-765-7042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Garden City, KS
