Thomasville, GA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Posted by 
Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aSL169d00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Thomasville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Thomasville:

13775 Highway 19 S

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (229) 228-6419

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

108 S Broad St

Thomas Drug Store

Phone: (229) 226-2535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

816 Gordon Ave

Thomas Drug Store

Phone: (229) 226-4201

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11343 US-319

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 229-226-5424

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

301 S Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 229-228-7658

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

15328 US-19

Walmart Inc

Phone: 229-228-0144

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Thomasville Post

Thomasville Post

Thomasville, GA
ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

