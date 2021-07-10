Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehachapi, CA

COVID-19 vaccine: Tehachapi sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUFB_0aSL0yKT00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(TEHACHAPI, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Tehachapi, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tehachapi:

811 Tucker Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 661-822-9232

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

775 Tucker Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 661-823-7094

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1101 W Tehachapi Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 661-823-0163

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

400 Tucker Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:03 PDT

Phone: 661-825-2258

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi Daily

Tehachapi, CA
20
Followers
62
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tehachapi Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tehachapi, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
IndustryShareCast

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
CollegesManteca Bulletin

Delta mandates vaccines for its students, staff

Delta College is mandating all students and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the return to in-person learning with the start of the Fall Semester on Aug. 28. The Delta College trustees on a 6-1 vote Tuesday — with student representative Lance Elliott voting “no” and trustee Elizabeth Blanchard absent — imposed the vaccine mandate. The only exceptions carved out are for those with medical issues that prevent them from being vaccinated.
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

County Fair will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

The health department is strongly urging people to register in advance but walk-ins are welcomed. To register online go to WashingtonCountyNY.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400. The clinic will have two vaccines available. The Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 or...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Mercy requires workers to get vaccinated

Mercy hospitals in Rogers and Fort Smith will require all workers in its facilities to receive a covid-19 vaccine by the end of September. "What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy's senior vice president of clinical services. "More than 95% of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren't vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives."
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Walgreens offering $25 incentive to customers who get COVID-19 vaccine

Walgreens announced Tuesday customers who receive the vaccination at most of its locations will immediately receive $25 in store credit on their myWalgreens account. Customers without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following vaccination instead. The offer comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy