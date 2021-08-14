Cancel
Arcadia, FL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Arcadia

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0aSL0wZ100

(Carl Court / Getty)

(ARCADIA, FL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Arcadia, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Arcadia:

4 S Brevard Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (863) 494-5711

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2551 SE Hwy 70

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (863) 494-1071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2575 SE Hwy 70

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 863-491-1023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2725 SE Hwy 70

Walmart Inc

Phone: 863-993-1677

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1737 E Oak St

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 863-993-0550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

