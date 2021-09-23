CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Laramie

Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 17 hours ago
(Scott Olson / Getty)

(LARAMIE, WY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Laramie have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Laramie:

319 E Harney St

Pole Mountain Pharmacy

Phone: (307) 460-4080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Saturday: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

554 N 3rd St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 307-745-4224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

4005 Grand Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-745-1557

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

4308 Grand Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 307-745-6100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Laramie Post

Laramie Post

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

