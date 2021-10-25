CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqQAl_0aSL0qGf00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(LARAMIE, WY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Laramie have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Laramie:

319 E Harney St

Pole Mountain Pharmacy

Phone: (307) 460-4080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Wednesday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

554 N 3rd St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 307-745-4224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4005 Grand Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-745-1557

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4308 Grand Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 307-745-6100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Laramie, WY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Vaccines
Laramie, WY
Health
City
Laramie, WY
WREG

COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packaged, shipped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids’ arms by midweek. “We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. By vaccinating […]
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#Pfizer Biontech
Best Life

Don't Get Your Booster at CVS Before Doing This, Pharmacy Says

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now officially eligible for a COVID booster shot, following approval from both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recipients can even pick and choose between any of the three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—no matter which vaccine they received initially. As a result, nearly 13 million people have already gotten an additional shot, according to the CDC, and several major pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are offering boosters nationwide. But if you're planning to get your next shot at CVS, the pharmacy is warning customers to do one thing prior to coming in for it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Laramie Post

Laramie Post

Laramie, WY
42
Followers
304
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy