Oswego, NY

Vaccine database: Oswego sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Oswego Post
 23 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(OSWEGO, NY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Oswego, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oswego:

250 NY-104

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-343-4371

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

341 NY-104

Walmart Inc

Phone: 315-342-6210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public HealthWebMD

FDA to Add Heart Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines

June 24, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 320.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 320,687,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 379,248,700 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 319,872,053 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...
Kidsarcamax.com

Not all experts are ready to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

Lucien Wiggins, 12, arrived at Tufts Children’s Hospital by ambulance June 7 with chest pains, dizziness and high levels of a protein in his blood that indicated inflammation of his heart. The symptoms had begun a day earlier, the morning after his second vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot. For...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

AMA: 96% Of Doctors Are Vaccinated Against Covid-19

The American Medical Association says 96 percent of “practicing physicians” have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the nation’s largest doctor group said Friday. The AMA said its survey of practicing doctors showed “no significant difference in vaccination rates across regions. “Of the physicians who are not yet vaccinated, an additional 45 percent do plan to get vaccinated,” the AMA said in a statement accompanying its poll results.
KidsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When can kids get the COVID vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci said this month he is “cautiously optimistic” that children under 12 can get the COVID vaccine by Thanksgiving. “We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we’re speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s “New Day” this month.
Pharmaceuticalsfox29.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
Pharmaceuticalsbirminghamtimes.com

Drew: The Pfizer COVID Vaccine and Your Child

Fully vaccinated Americans are beginning to enjoy the fruits of their vaccine by returning to a reasonable sense of normalcy based upon the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Unfortunately, many unvaccinated individuals are riding the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals’ “coattails” by not continuing to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines of wearing masks, social distancing and washing of one’s hands frequently. These individuals continue to put others at risk because of their behavior. Keep in mind that Alabama ranks second from the bottom in the number of its qualified residents being vaccinated.
Medical & Biotechmystratfordnow.com

J&J vaccines to be given back to company

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses. However, there may...
Public Healthmassachusetts.edu

UMass Medical School to participate in trial of Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine

The principal investigator of an ongoing clinical trial of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine said UMass Medical School intends to start enrolling by the end of June approximately 100 participants from its initial Pfizer trial in a study of a vaccine booster. The booster would be given roughly six months after participants received their second shot of the original vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalsbolnews.com

Covid-19 Vaccine: Novavax says its vaccine 100% effective

Novavax, the American biotechnology company, announced that its Covid-19 vaccine is 100% effective in preventing the disease. The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 90.4%. The company’s phase three trials for their Covid-19 vaccine involved 29,960 adults across 113 sites in the United States and six sites in Mexico provided the encouraging results.
Public Healthbizjournals

Embry Health loses access to Covid-19 vaccines

Embry Health, which formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, has lost its ability to order more vaccine, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. State health officials say the company may have administered as many as 370 expired doses.