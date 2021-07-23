Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

Vaccine database: Stevens Point sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0aSL0VvW00

(Jacob King / Getty)

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Stevens Point have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Stevens Point:

900 Illinois Ave

Ascension St. Michael Hospital

Phone: 715-346-0755

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

4100 WI-66

Marshfield Clinic - Stevens Point Center

Phone: 877-998-0880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: closed; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

1500 Pinecrest Ave

Metro Market Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:10:44 PDT

Phone: (715) 345-7175

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1600 Academy Ave

Trig'S Pharmacy Stevens Point

Phone: 715-341-6102

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

3301 Church St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-345-2843

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

10 Park Ridge Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-344-7368

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
26
Followers
95
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Stevens Point, WI
Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Stevens Point, WI
Government
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wi#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Pfizer Shot Just 39% Effective Against Delta Infection, But Largely Prevents Severe Illness, Israel Study Suggests

Recent data from Israel’s health ministry suggests Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is far less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic illness with the Delta variant than with previous strains of coronavirus, a finding that conflicts with other research indicating high levels of protection against the contagious variant as countries around the world struggle to contain new waves of infection.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
newschain

‘Extremely rare risk’ of heart inflammation after Pfizer and Moderna jabs – MHRA

There may be “an extremely rare risk” of inflammatory heart conditions following jabs with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the medicines regulator has said. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) came to the conclusion following a “thorough review” of data in both the UK and internationally, but stressed benefits from either vaccine “greatly outweigh” any potential risks.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Gets EMA's Backing For Use In Adolescents

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) for use in adolescents 12 years of age and older. Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will consider the vaccine's approval...

Comments / 1

Community Policy