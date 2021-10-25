Vaccine database: Stevens Point sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Stevens Point have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Stevens Point:

900 Illinois Ave Ascension St. Michael Hospital

Phone: 715-346-0755

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

4100 WI-66 Marshfield Clinic - Stevens Point Center

Phone: 877-998-0880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday: closed; Wednesday: closed

1500 Pinecrest Ave Metro Market Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (715) 345-7175

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

1600 Academy Ave Trig'S Pharmacy Stevens Point

Phone: 715-341-6102

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3301 Church St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-345-2843

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

10 Park Ridge Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-344-7368

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.