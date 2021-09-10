Vaccine database: Huber Heights sites that have it on hand

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Huber Heights, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Huber Heights:

7747 Old Troy Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (937) 233-7680

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

7150 Executive Blvd Meijer

Phone: 937-237-4610

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5000 Brandt Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 937-236-0495

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

6495 Troy Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 937-236-6054

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

7680 Brandt Pike Walmart Inc

Phone: 937-237-1988

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.