Moses Lake, WA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Moses Lake News Alert
 7 days ago
(MOSES LAKE, WA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Moses Lake, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Moses Lake:

605 S Coolidge St

Moses Lake Chc

Phone: (509) 765-0674

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

500 S Pioneer Way

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-765-1219

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

601 S Pioneer Way

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-764-4721

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2709 W Broadway Ave

Southgate Pharmacy

Phone: 509-765-9332

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

200 E Broadway Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 509-765-1217

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1005 N Stratford Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-765-8979

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Bob Grumley
07-14

Definitely something sinister about this. Why are they pushing so hard for people to take the experimental poison?

7
Amanda Hugnkis
09-08

Released again, 2 hours ago 🤷🏼‍♂️ Just take the hint. This county is done injecting people with the Blood Burr Inoculation. The rest of us don't want it.

2
Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake, WA
