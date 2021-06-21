Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartlesville, OK

COVID-19 vaccine: Bartlesville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzQZe_0aSL0N6w00

(John Moore / Getty)

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Bartlesville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bartlesville:

3711 SE Frank Phillips Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (918) 333-5217

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

811 SE Frank Phillips Blvd

J&M Drug At Homeland

Phone: (918) 336-9411

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3816 E Frank Phillips Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 918-333-0588

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4000 Green Country Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 918-335-6600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
21
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Bartlesville, OK
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

CNP: COVID vaccines likely to become mandatory soon

As COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to inch upward and cases continue to fall across America, the Navy’s top personnel officer said this week that sailors should expect the vaccine to become mandatory in the not-too-distant future. Speaking at a Facebook townhall event, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell...
Scienceiweller.com

Third COVID Vaccine Dose Helps Some Transplant Patients

Sumary of Third COVID Vaccine Dose Helps Some Transplant Patients:. June 16, 2021 — A third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can boost antibody levels in people who previously received an organ transplant, according to data from a newly published case series.. All of those with low levels of antibodies...
Industryabc10.com

Verify: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect from the Delta COVID Variant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify question: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the COVID Delta variant?. Our sources: Infectious disease doctor, Shirin Mazumder of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and a study published in the Lancet, a weekly medical journal. "There was a study that came out recently that showed that...
Pharmaceuticalsyournewsnet.com

NovaVax says Vaccine is Effective Against Covid 19

Novavax released new studies today, saying vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against newer variants that are surfacing. This latest study involved nearly 30 thousand people in the U-S and Mexico. showing the vaccine was 90% effective overall. There were 77 COVID-19 diagnoses – 14 in...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine authorization for teenagers

Moderna introduced on Thursday that it had requested the FDA grant emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. Presently, the two-dose vaccine is permitted to be used within the U.S. for these 18 years and older. “We’re happy to announce that we’ve got submitted for an emergency use...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

The CDC’s Covid-19 vaccination card, annotated

Nearly 170 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States — which means the same amount have been handed a version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white record card. The CDC’s vaccination card is likely to be the primary proof of vaccination going forward...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extremely rare’ adverse event under study, Fauci says

Immunologists are looking into whether the spike protein associated with the COVID-19 vaccines can possibly result in an "extremely rare" adverse event, such as an autoimmune reaction, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee on the agency’s budget request said the number of overall adverse events among the millions of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.