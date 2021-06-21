Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMVJ_0aSL0DHg00

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(CEDAR CITY, UT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cedar City, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cedar City:

150 N Main St

Lin'S Supermarket Pharmacy

Phone: 435-586-3346

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

633 S Main St

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:07 PDT

Phone: (435) 586-1043

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1948 Cross Hollow Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 435-868-4009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1330 S Providence Center Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 435-586-0172

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
6
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
Cedar City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#19 56 07#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Catawba County, NCcatawbacountync.gov

Catawba County News

Dr. Billy Price is a pharmacist and physician serving Catawba County for many years. He is the medical consultant for the Adult Health programs, Immunizations, Communicable Disease and Tuberculosis programs at Catawba County Public Health. Now that COVID-19 vaccine is readily available in our community, we have the ability to...
Industrydeseret.com

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective, CDC says

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What the new CDC study said:. The study said that vaccination makes COVID-19 illness milder and shorter for...
Public Healthkion546.com

The CDC’s Covid-19 vaccination card, annotated

Nearly 170 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States — which means the same amount have been handed a version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white record card. The CDC’s vaccination card is likely to be the primary proof of vaccination going forward...
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

Blood gene profile predicts death for patients with COVID

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): A multicenter retrospective study led by the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) recently demonstrated that a blood gene profile associated with a high risk of dying from severe lung disease can also predict poor outcomes in patients with COVID-19. The risk profile based...
Mapleton, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Water boil advisory lifted in Mapleton

The Division of Drinking water has lifted a boil order has been in effect since Thursday in Mapleton. City officials collected eight follow-up samples throughout the city on Friday and nine samples on Saturday. None of the samples showed any signs of coliform and E. coli bacteria, indicating the drinking water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns of Deadly Disease In North Carolina

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include:
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Delta variant has arrived in Utah, but there’s no need to panic

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has ravaged India, where it was first identified, burning across the subcontinent and killing 3,000 or more per day. It’s become the dominant strain in Great Britain, where the country’s reopening has been delayed by a month because of another wave of COVID-19 fueled by the variant.