Shawnee, OK

Vaccine database: Shawnee sites that have it on hand

Shawnee News Watch
 14 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(SHAWNEE, OK) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Shawnee, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shawnee:

4500 N Kickapoo Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (405) 878-0247

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am-09:00pm

600 Shawnee Mall Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 405-878-1437

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1427 N Harrison Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 405-273-8520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

196 Shawnee Mall Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 405-275-1030

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

