Bonney Lake, WA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Bonney Lake as of Monday

Bonney Lake Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKzWso00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Bonney Lake have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bonney Lake:

9801 204th Ave E

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:52 PDT

Phone: 253-750-8130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

20901 WA-410

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (253) 891-7333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

21509 WA-410 #4

Rxpress Pharmacy

Phone: (253) 862-5000

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

21302 WA-410

Rite Aid

Phone: 253-862-2822

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

21301 WA-410

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 253-862-2533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

19205 WA-410

Walmart Inc

Phone: 253-826-9144

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
