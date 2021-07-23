Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonney Lake, WA

Bonney Lake COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnJX_0aSKzWso00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Bonney Lake, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bonney Lake:

9801 204th Ave E

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:10:57 PDT

Phone: 253-750-8130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

20901 WA-410

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (253) 891-7333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

21509 WA-410 #4

Rxpress Pharmacy

Phone: (253) 862-5000

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Friday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

21302 WA-410

Rite Aid

Phone: 253-862-2822

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

21301 WA-410

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 253-862-2533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

19205 WA-410

Walmart Inc

Phone: 253-826-9144

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
25
Followers
96
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Bonney Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wa#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNew York Post

NJ hospital fires 6 managers for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

A New Jersey hospital axed six supervisor-level employees for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, reports said. RWJBarnabas Health had required supervisory workers to get jabbed by June 30, and now the system plans to expand that requirement to all of its staff and doctors, northjersey.com reported. “As of...
Posted by
Riley Blue

CDC Warns of a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Friday. She said there will be preventable cases, hospitalizations, and also deaths among the unvaccinated in the United States.
POTUSWashington Post

Four Pinocchios for Ron Johnson’s campaign of vaccine misinformation

“The fact of the matter is it looks like natural immunity is as strong if not stronger than vaccinated immunity. ... There is a risk to the vaccine. Again, it’s very small, but there are some pretty serious side effects, including death. We are already over 5,200 deaths reported on the VAERS system. That’s a CDC, FDA’s early warning system.”
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lake County COVID-19 immunization, testing sites

Eustis —All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. Florida Department of Health in Lake County’s Community Health Site,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
IndustryWTHI

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine's benefits still outweigh risks, CDC data show

The benefits of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen coronavirus vaccine still outweigh potential risks, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Many hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths can be prevented through Janssen and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, far outweighing the risks," CDC researcher Dr. Hannah Rosenblum told the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a meeting on Thursday. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.
POTUSCNN

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

(CNN) — To date, more than 339 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to give people protection from the coronavirus; several studies show that the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States work and are safe; and the government continues to give them out in schools and at ball fields, and yet, not one has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Josie Hinke

Seattle might not be ready to unmask...here's why

Masked and unmasked shoppers at Pike Place MarketRicky Han/Unsplash. After being the first place where COVID-19 really hit the United States back at the beginning of 2020, Seattle has been fairly cautious when it comes to lifting safety regulations and returning to “normal life.”
Congress & CourtsNBCMontana

Senator Ron Johnson inquires about COVID-19 vaccine safety

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has stirred controversy in recent days over his concerns about COVID-19 vaccine safety. In a July 13 letter to health agency leaders, Johnson noted a press conference he recently hosted where individuals described "neurological symptoms" they said they experienced post-vaccine. Johnson wrote that he’s not sure health officials are properly monitoring for vaccine safety issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy