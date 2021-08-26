Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Vaccine database: Wheeling sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKzU7M00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(WHEELING, WV) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Wheeling have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wheeling:

1126 Market St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (304) 233-4425

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1211 Warwood Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 277-3373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

200 Mount DeChantal Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 233-5485

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

111 Kruger St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-242-0273

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
52
Followers
191
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Health
City
Wheeling, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
Pharmaceuticalskfornow.com

Mayo Clinic Study Questions Effectiveness of COVID Vaccines

COVID vaccine effectiveness - Illustration from Annelise Capossela and Axios. (KFOR NEWS August 13, 2021 – As reported on the news website AXIOS, August 11, 2021) A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer’s — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials.
Diseases & Treatmentshealththoroughfare.com

Moderna Vaccine Investigated For Heart Inflammation Risk

Health officials of the United States are now looking into the Moderna vaccine and its possible connection with the risk of heart inflammation. Back in June, a warning was issued that the mRNA vaccines do have a chance of heart inflammation, mostly for young men, but the chances are extremely low. Back then, a military study revealed that the rates of heart inflammation were higher than expected. However, the conclusion was that the benefits outweigh the risks, as heart inflammation cases are infrequent.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

The pharmaceutical experts are getting ignored

Experts who evaluate drugs are getting pushed into a corner. The big picture: Months after the FDA approved a controversial Alzheimer's drug against the advice of an expert panel and its own statisticians, the Biden administration is pushing for nationwide coronavirus vaccine boosters before independent experts have weighed in. Driving...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

Comments / 1

Community Policy