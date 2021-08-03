Cancel
Hobbs, NM

Vaccine database: Hobbs sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSKzG0Q00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(HOBBS, NM) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Hobbs have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hobbs:

2402 N Grimes St

Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 575-392-4503

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

715 W Bender Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (575) 397-4855

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

801 Joe Harvey Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-392-0053

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1225 N Turner St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-393-2767

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3800 N Lovington Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-492-0120

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
