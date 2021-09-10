CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Seguin COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 18 minutes ago
(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(SEGUIN, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Seguin have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Seguin:

110 S King St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (830) 379-9741

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

1340 E Court St

H-E-B

Phone: 830-379-0160

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

1357 E Court St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 830-372-3360

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

550 N Hwy 123 Bypass

Walmart Inc

Phone: 830-372-5993

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

