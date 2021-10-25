COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(AUBURN, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Auburn have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Auburn:

10045 Combie Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (530) 268-3753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

388 Elm Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 823-0825

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

420 Grass Valley Hwy Rite Aid

Phone: 530-885-9381

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2805 Bell Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 530-823-8125

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2550 Bell Rd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 530-401-9979

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

12120 New Airport Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-888-9235

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.