Granbury, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Granbury

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg242_0aSKy72V00

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(GRANBURY, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Granbury have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Granbury:

1101 East, US-377

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 573-8877

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3804 E US Hwy 377

H-E-B

Phone: 817-579-2512

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3915 W US Hwy 377

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (682) 498-4223

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

735 US-377

Walmart Inc

Phone: 817-573-3791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

