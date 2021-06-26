Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Tupelo Journal
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSKy69m00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(TUPELO, MS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Tupelo have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tupelo:

930 Barnes Crossing Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:10 PDT

Phone: (662) 844-5247

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

960 Main St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (662) 840-8559

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3833 N Gloster St

Sams Club

Phone: 662-840-6459

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

834 Barnes Crossing Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-840-8462

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 07:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

902 S Gloster St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-844-1318

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

817 Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-620-7959

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3929 N Gloster St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-840-8401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2270 Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-844-4011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

316 S Gloster St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-350-6921

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

