Tupelo, MS

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKy69m00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(TUPELO, MS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Tupelo have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tupelo:

930 Barnes Crossing Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:00 PDT

Phone: (662) 844-5247

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

960 Main St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (662) 840-8559

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3833 N Gloster St

Sams Club

Phone: 662-840-6459

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

834 Barnes Crossing Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-840-8462

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

902 S Gloster St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-844-1318

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

817 Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-620-7959

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3929 N Gloster St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-840-8401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2270 Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-844-4011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

316 S Gloster St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-350-6921

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
