Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Hammond

Posted by 
Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnJX_0aSKxoka00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(HAMMOND, LA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Hammond have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hammond:

1322 W Thomas St

A-1 Dme, L.L.C. D/B/A A-1 Pharmacy Hammond

Phone: 985-345-5044

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2300 W Thomas St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (985) 345-3448

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1812 W Thomas St

Channell Drugs

Phone: 985-345-4767

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15794 Medical Arts Dr

Don Chaucer'S Pharmacy, Inc

Phone: 985-345-7979

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

835 Pride Dr B75

Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy 20043

Phone: 985-277-1440

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm

Visit source for more information

404 W University Ave Ste. B

Greenlight Urgent Care

Phone: 985-348-0808

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

113 W Charles St

Mannino'S Family Practice Pharmacy

Phone: 985-542-8466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2741 W Thomas St Suite A

Maxem Health Urgent Care Hammond

Phone: 985-542-2299

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15790 N Oaks Dr

North Oaks Medical Center

Phone: 985-345-2700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1711 W Thomas St

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 985-345-4901

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2799 W Thomas St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 985-345-8876

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
34
Followers
29
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Hammond, LA
Government
City
Hammond, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public Healthohionewstime.com

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccine Receives Rare Heart Side Effects Warning

Side effects after the second vaccination are rare and appear to affect primarily teens and young adults. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that it was Add alerts to patient and provider fact sheets About possible inflammation of the heart or tissues around the heart after obtaining Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine..The following revised guidance Report of rare side effects Of chest pain and heart inflammation that appear in young adults and teens.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

'Unheard of' Summer spike in RSV cases in Louisiana children

COVINGTON, La. — Sadie Orihuela in Covington turns 1-year-old on Sunday. Her birthday party will have to be postponed though because she has RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus. "We had to cancel her first birthday party because of this," her mother, Julie Schlumbrecht said. It started with a runny nose and...
Medical ScienceNewswise

For Transplant Recipients, Third Time May Be the Charm for Better COVID Vaccine Protection

Newswise — In a study published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they believe that, for the first time, there is evidence to show that three doses of vaccine increase antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID 19 — more than the standard two-dose regimen for people who have received solid organ transplants.
Public Healthwfxb.com

Pfizer Begins Testing Covid-19 Vaccine in Children 11 Years Old and Younger

Yesterday, Pfizer announced they were expanding the vaccine trials to include children 11 years old and younger. The company plans to test 4,500 children across 90 sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain. Testing will include children as young as five and use smaller doses than what is authorized for people 12 and older.
Medical ScienceFuturity

Blood test confirms COVID-19 vaccination in 5 minutes

A new rapid blood test could confirm if a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine while they wait to board a plane or enter a sporting event. One challenge as society reopens is identifying who has been vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The new COVID-19 antibody test...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Houma, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Governor Edwards Signs Smokable Marijuana Bill

Governor Edwards has signed HB 391 which will include smokable marijuana in the state's medical marijuana program. Representative Tanner Magee of Houma sponsored the bill and argued that many medical marijuana patients couldn't afford the current edibles.He said making raw flower marijuana available would help drive down the cost of the medicine so it would be obtainable for more patients across the state.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Would third dose of COVID-19 vaccine help people with suppressed immune systems?

They could be among the first to request a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine — people whose immune systems are so impaired that two doses don’t offer them protection from the coronavirus. It’s a serious problem that impacts millions of people with diabetes, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis or who have had organ transplants. Most of them share that one weak spot — immune systems that are compromised by drugs or radiation therapy, or everyday medicines.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Healthtapnewswire.com

FDA Cover-Up!! They Knew About Deadly Vax Side Effects! Agenda –

FDA COVER-UP! – THEY KNEW ABOUT DEADLY VAX SIDE EFFECTS (1) 𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗿𝗱𝗶𝘀 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗩 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 “𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝟭𝟲.” 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗗𝗔 𝗞𝗡𝗘𝗪. 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗜𝗗𝗡𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗬𝗢𝗨!. 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝘼 𝙈𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒. Dr. Bryan Ardis has been studying the adverse effects of...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

One vaccine dose enough for COVID-19 survivors

Two mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 have proven safe and effective in clinical trials, as well as in the millions of people who have been vaccinated so far. But how prior SARS-CoV-2 infection affects vaccine response, and how long that response lasts, are still uncertain. Now, a new study in ACS Nano supports increasing evidence that people who had COVID-19 need only one vaccine dose, and that boosters could be necessary for everyone in the future.