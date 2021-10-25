CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

 7 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(HAMMOND, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Hammond have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hammond:

1322 W Thomas St

A-1 Dme, L.L.C. D/B/A A-1 Pharmacy Hammond

Phone: 985-345-5044

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

2300 W Thomas St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (985) 345-3448

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1812 W Thomas St

Channell Drugs

Phone: 985-345-4767

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

15794 Medical Arts Dr

Don Chaucer'S Pharmacy, Inc

Phone: 985-345-7979

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

835 Pride Dr B75

Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy 20043

Phone: 985-277-1440

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm

404 W University Ave Ste. B

Greenlight Urgent Care

Phone: 985-348-0808

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

113 W Charles St

Mannino'S Family Practice Pharmacy

Phone: 985-542-8466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2741 W Thomas St Suite A

Maxem Health Urgent Care Hammond

Phone: 985-542-2299

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

15790 N Oaks Dr

North Oaks Medical Center

Phone: 985-345-2700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

1711 W Thomas St

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 985-345-4901

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2799 W Thomas St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 985-345-8876

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

