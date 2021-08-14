Eureka COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(EUREKA, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Eureka have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Eureka:

800 W Harris St Suite 20 CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (707) 443-8311

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1105 Myrtle Avenue CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (707) 443-5081

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2525 4th St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (707) 442-0549

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am-06:00pm

1006 W Wabash Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: 707-441-0920

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

411 Harris St Rite Aid

Phone: 707-443-8039

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

2555 Harris St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 707-269-0114

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1424 Broadway St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 707-441-1900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2525 Harris St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 707-444-0521

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

330 Broadway St Ste D Walmart Inc

Phone: 707-832-5269

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.