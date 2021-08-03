Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSKxkDg00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Orangeburg have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Orangeburg:

1290 Chestnut St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 803-531-6115

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1106 John C Calhoun Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 803-531-2079

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2795 North Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:07 PDT

Phone: 803-533-0645

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

332 Stonewall Jackson Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:07 PDT

Phone: 803-997-6137

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg, SC
