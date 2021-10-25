CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 7 days ago
(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(DEL RIO, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Del Rio, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Del Rio:

409 Veterans Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (830) 775-8538

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

200 Veterans Blvd

H-E-B

Phone: 830-774-4579

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

2410 Dodson Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 830-774-6034

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

JulZam
07-06

so you want me to get a free shot that has not been approved by fda, only through an emergency executive order, for a virus that has a 99% recovery rate.🤔

Del Rio Today

Del Rio Today

Del Rio, TX
With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

