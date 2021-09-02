Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Vaccine database: Muskogee sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aSKxhZV00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(MUSKOGEE, OK) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Muskogee, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Muskogee:

100 N 32nd St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 918-687-1319

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2330 Chandler Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 918-681-4910

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1000 W Shawnee St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 918-687-0058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee, OK
100
Followers
172
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Muskogee, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Muskogee, OK
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Oklahoma's health commissioner said COVID cases have plateaued

Oklahoma's Commissioner of Health said he sees hope for a drop in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye shared his hopes at a private luncheon held Wednesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Those attending included health care workers and volunteers, as well as representatives of the City of Muskogee, area schools, Bacone College and Muskogee churches.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. CDC advisers vote in favor of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday unanimously recommended the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people over age 16, an important step after the vaccine gained full U.S. approval by the Food and Drug Administration last week.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

Oxygen shortage due to COVID prompts water alert

When municipal water consumers think of conservation, rotating water usage comes to mind. But the cause of the most recent alert is an oxygen shortage due to COVID hospitalizations in the region, city officials warned Friday. The Campbell Water Treatment plant uses oxygen to form ozone, which is used in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy