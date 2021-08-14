Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSKxggm00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Elizabethtown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Elizabethtown:

1016 N Mulberry St

Apothecare Pharmacy V

Phone: (270) 763-0303

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1571 N Dixie Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (270) 737-0352

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

111 Towne Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 737-1710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3040 Dolphin Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 737-4578

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Ring Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 270-769-1044

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

550 W Dixie Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-982-3088

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1008 N Mulberry St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-769-0865

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1602 N Dixie Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-737-3713

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

100 Walmart Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 270-763-1600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Elizabethtown, KY
