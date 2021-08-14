Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Elizabethtown

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Elizabethtown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Elizabethtown:

1016 N Mulberry St Apothecare Pharmacy V

Phone: (270) 763-0303

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1571 N Dixie Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (270) 737-0352

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

111 Towne Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 737-1710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3040 Dolphin Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 737-4578

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1500 Ring Rd Sams Club

Phone: 270-769-1044

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

550 W Dixie Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-982-3088

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1008 N Mulberry St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-769-0865

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1602 N Dixie Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-737-3713

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

100 Walmart Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 270-763-1600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.