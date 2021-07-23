Cancel
Minot, ND

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Minot

Minot Post
Minot Post
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKxd2b00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(MINOT, ND) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Minot have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Minot:

801 21st Ave SE

Sanford Health Se Clinic

Phone: 877-701-0779

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

2111 Landmark Cir

St. Alexius Minot Clinic

Phone: 701-530-7000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1015 S Broadway #3

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-852-4181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

2211 16th St NW Suite B

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-852-0388

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

1 W Burdick Expy

Trinity Hospital

Phone: 701-857-5000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

400 E Burdick Expy

Trinity Medical Arts Specialty

Phone: 701-857-5000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

