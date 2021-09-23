CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

West Bend vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKxc9s00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(WEST BEND, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in West Bend have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Bend:

2180 S Main St

Meijer

Phone: 262-334-8510

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

2518 W Washington St

Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (262) 334-4033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1629 S Main St

Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (262) 335-2292

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1921 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 262-338-1156

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1720 W Washington St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 262-438-1120

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1515 W Paradise Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 262-334-5760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
CLEVELAND, OH
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The New York Times

A CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters For Many Americans, But Not Health Workers

A day after federal regulators authorized Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus booster shots for Americans at risk of severe COVID-19, scientific advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the booster shots for a wide swath of the country, including tens of millions of older Americans and those with certain medical conditions. But the panel excluded those at risk because of their jobs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
West Bend, WI
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
West Bend, WI
Health
West Bend, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Fox News

What does waning COVID-19 vaccine immunity mean for the vaccinated?

As COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers await U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval on booster shots, millions of fully vaccinated Americans wonder about the next step forward amid the ongoing pandemic. Coronavirus cases jumped this summer as the highly transmissible delta variant spread, packing hospitals and leading officials to reverse guidance on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
northeastoregonnow.com

Sept. 22: Umatilla County Health Reports 126th COVID-Related Death

Umatilla County Health today reported another resident has died from COVID-19 – the 126th death in the county due to the virus. Umatilla County’s 126th death with COVID-19 is a 54-year-old female who tested positive Aug. 7 and died Aug. 31 at OHSU Hospital in Portland. This individual had underlying health conditions.
PORTLAND, OR
KIMA TV

Some question safety of holding Yakima fair as COVID cases spike

YAKIMA -- With the state fair just days away and the announcement that masks will be required for everyone that goes, some have questioned the safety of holding the large event. As preparations have finished for the fair, some on social media called for the fair to not be held...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
East Oregonian

Umatilla man experiences breakthrough case of COVID-19

UMATILLA — Two weeks after contracting COVID-19, Umatilla resident Andrew Morris is sick and feeling more than a little frustrated. He said he did everything right, including getting vaccinated, and he still became ill. Morris is one of the unlucky few breakthrough cases, people who were vaccinated but came down...
UMATILLA, OR
The Herald-Banner

Hospital provides update on COVID-19 patient count, testing, monoclonal antibody infusion

Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Ricard Carter provided an update Friday afternoon of the Hunt County hospital’s COVID-19 status. “Today, Hunt Regional Medical Center has a total patient census of 163 with 69 of these patients COVID+,” Carter said. “For today our ICU has 25 total patients with 16 COVID+ and 11 on ventilators. The Greenville ER currently has eight patients waiting for available inpatient beds. None of these eight patients need to be admitted to the ICU.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
yaktrinews.com

High demand for COVID testing in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The demand for COVID-19 testing is high in Yakima County and health officials are not anticipating it to decrease any time soon. “As we get closer into the typical flu season and the winter months, we expect the demand to pick up as well,” said Mike Vachon, Senior Director at Signal Health.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
viralhatch.com

New Contagious Disease Found in Dallas

The CDC issued a warning about a new disease that is really contagious. It was found in Dallas, Texas, and it’s caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacteria. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that authorities in many states, including TX, couldn’t manage to find a source of exposure for cases of a dangerous disease caused by B. pseudomallei bacteria. Whitmore’s disease, better known as Melioidosis, is very contagious, appearing in various cases in states including TX, GA, MN, and KS. Here’s a quote from the CDC:
DALLAS, TX
West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
68
Followers
254
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy