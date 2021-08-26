Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0aSKxaOQ00

(Jacob King / Getty)

(ROSEBURG, OR) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Roseburg, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roseburg:

4141 NE Stephens St

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:59:45 PDT

Phone: 541-378-0029

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

929 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (541) 957-3058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1430 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:59:51 PDT

Phone: 541-673-1750

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

444 SE Stephens St

Rite Aid

Phone: 541-672-4896

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1539 NE Stephens St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-957-2546

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3013 NW Stewart Pkwy

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 541-957-9236

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1377 NE Stephens St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-672-1509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1236 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 541-672-8438

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2125 NW Stewart Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 541-957-8550

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 8

Roseburg, OR
