Sierra Vista, AZ

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Friday

Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0aSKxROl00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Sierra Vista, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sierra Vista:

4151 AZ-90

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (520) 452-7929

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4351 AZ-90

Fry'S Food And Drug

Phone: (520) 458-0997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1950 E Fry Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 520-458-5638

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 AZ-90

Walmart Inc

Phone: 520-458-8790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

126 S Coronado Dr SUITE B

New Era Family Practice

Phone: (520) 439-0115

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
