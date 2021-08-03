Cancel
Mount Pleasant, MI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 17 hours ago
(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Mt Pleasant have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mt Pleasant:

2790 Health Pkwy

Health Park Pharmacy

Phone: 989-779-5654

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2790 Health Pkwy

Isabella Citizens For Health Inc

Phone: (989) 817-4777

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1015 W Pickard Rd

Meijer

Phone: 989-775-2110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4639 E Pickard Rd Suite B

Mount Pleasant Medical Associates

Phone: (989) 817-4300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

117 N Mission St

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-772-7677

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4730 Encore Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 989-772-6300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

