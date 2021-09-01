Cancel
Mount Pleasant, MI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 3 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(MT PLEASANT, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Mt Pleasant, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mt Pleasant:

2790 Health Pkwy

Health Park Pharmacy

Phone: 989-779-5654

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

2790 Health Pkwy

Isabella Citizens For Health Inc

Phone: (989) 817-4777

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

1015 W Pickard Rd

Meijer

Phone: 989-775-2110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

4639 E Pickard Rd Suite B

Mount Pleasant Medical Associates

Phone: (989) 817-4300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

117 N Mission St

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-772-7677

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

4730 Encore Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 989-772-6300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 368.9 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28...
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

Johnson & Johnson Booster Promising As COVID Vaccines’ Effectiveness Slips Amid Delta Surge

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced on Wednesday that booster doses of its one-shot COVID vaccine showed a “strong” response against the highly contagious Delta variant. The drugmaker said that after conducting two Phase 1/2a studies of about 2,000 individuals who were previously vaccinated with its single-dose vaccine, its booster dose shot generated a “rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies.”
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

The pharmaceutical experts are getting ignored

Experts who evaluate drugs are getting pushed into a corner. The big picture: Months after the FDA approved a controversial Alzheimer's drug against the advice of an expert panel and its own statisticians, the Biden administration is pushing for nationwide coronavirus vaccine boosters before independent experts have weighed in. Driving...
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Covid Vaccination Clinic Wednesday

The Highland County Health Department will host a drive-through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Liberty Park in Hillsboro. The clinic will be for individuals 12 years old and up, and the health department will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a news release from Brittane Dance, health department emergency response coordinator, said.
Medical & BiotechBattalion Texas AM

FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in the release. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Fauci: Pandemic Could Be Under Control by Spring if Enough People Get Vaxxed

The U.S. could finally have the COVID-19 pandemic under control by next spring—but only if enough Americans get vaccinated before then, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser told CNN on Sunday night: “We hope we'll be there... but there’s no guarantee because it’s up to us. If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on and lead to the development of another variant.” Fauci said that it’s not clear what proportion of people had to be vaccinated before life could return to normal, so the only answer was to persuade as many people as possible to get their shots. At the moment, only 51.5 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. Fauci was speaking to CNN after the FDA gave its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

