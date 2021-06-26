Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Morristown

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(MORRISTOWN, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Morristown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Morristown:

2114 E Andrew Johnson Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (423) 587-6526

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

331 W Main St Hamblen County Health Dept

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

3336 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Howards Pharmacy

Phone: (423) 581-8436

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3980 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 423-586-4077

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

251 S Cumberland St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-581-4440

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2103 E Andrew Johnson Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-586-5058

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1959 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 423-317-7303

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

475 Crockett Trace Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-587-0495

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1997 Buffalo Trail Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-254-6595

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4331 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 423-254-6671

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.