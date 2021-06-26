Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossville, TN

Vaccine database: Crossville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0aSKxN7500

(Jacob King / Getty)

(CROSSVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Crossville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Crossville:

1503 S Main St

Cumberland Co Hd

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1026 West Ave North

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (931) 707-8323

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

126 Stonehenge Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:28 PDT

Phone: (931) 484-0333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:30 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

265 Highland Square

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 456-7647

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3234 Miller Ave

Plateau Pediatrics

Phone: 931-707-8700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

82 Elmore Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-456-5023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

168 Obed Plaza #108

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-484-9745

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Crossville Daily

Crossville Daily

Crossville, TN
46
Followers
27
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Crossville, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden pleads for more people to get vaccinated | Harris highlights COVID-19 vaccination safety | Novavax COVID-19 vaccine shown highly effective in trial

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. In another move toward normalcy, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said fully vaccinated members and staff do not have to wear masks on the House side – almost a month after the CDC lifted masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people. If you have any tips, email...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WBIR

Customer covers diner bill of more than $400 for East Tennessee police

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For many police officers in northeast Knox County, June 17 could have been an expensive evening. Twister's Shakes & Sundaes & Diner said they hosted a large group of law enforcement officers around dinnertime that Thursday. The bill ended up being more than $400, but the officers did not have to worry about paying.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthEast Bay Times

Teen boy dies a few days after receiving second COVID vaccine shot

After a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel this week deemed COVID-19 more dangerous to kids than the vaccine to prevent it, Michigan health authorities reported to the agency that a 13-year-old boy died within days of receiving the shot. The Saginaw County Health Department said Thursday that...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

WHO Issues Advice on Children Getting COVID Vaccine

A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a covid-19 vaccine. "The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine. Sorry to all those dumb parents who rushed out to...
Charleston, WVwoay.com

Preliminary CDC Findings on Kanawha County HIV Outbreak Presented

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health met with local and federal partners to share preliminary findings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the HIV outbreak in Kanawha County. As part of the ongoing...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

CDC: Kentucky Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Backyard Chickens

Kentucky is one of several states where the Center for Disease Control is reporting salmonella cases related to chickens and ducks. The center says most of the cases are connected to backyard poultry owners. According to the CDC, there are 17 reported cases in the state.  The CDC is reporting a total of 474 cases […]
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Troubles Ahead for the Unvaccinated

A study on brain tissue identified changes in the brain in COVID-19 patients, including loss of grey matter. Possible long-term effects of COVID-19 and its variants include brain pathologies and cognitive deficits. The long-lasting cost to society of post-COVID cognitive impairment could be suicides, crimes, and failed friendships. Long before...
Public HealthWFMJ.com

Officials: Heart problems in young rare after COVID-19 vaccine

A CDC advisory panel found that heart problems after the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare in young people. On Wednesday, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to go over the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue called myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.