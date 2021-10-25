CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Kingman as of Monday

Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKxKSu00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(KINGMAN, AZ) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Kingman, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kingman:

3970 Stockton Hill Rd

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 928-681-4903

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3490 Stockton Hill Rd

Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (928) 757-3338

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1925 E Andy Devine Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 928-753-7766

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3487 Stockton Hill Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 928-692-1822

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3396 Stockton Hill Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 928-692-0555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 27

Greg C.
07-30

KMA.. 72 yrs young & my own innate immune system protects me for last year plus..& We don't need no stink'n masks or being vaxed!...We protect ourselves with KNOWN oligodynamic biocide, & natural but, processed Immune system booster. No Fear here.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
Kingman, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccine recipients less likely to die of other causes, CDC finds

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are not at an increased risk of death and are actually less likely to die of other causes compared to unvaccinated individuals, the CDC said in an Oct. 22 report. CDC researchers analyzed vaccination and mortality data on 6.4 million vaccinated Americans and 4.6 million unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#The U S Centers
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
benefitspro.com

Sweeping federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates on horizon for American employers, employees

On Sept. 9, the Biden Administration announced a new plan to use federal regulatory powers to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans. The thrust of the administrative initiative involves “substantially increas[ing] the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements,” primarily through mandates that “will become dominant in the workplace.” The Administration estimates that these new mandates will affect over 80 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated but who have not yet gotten their first COVID-19 shot.
U.S. POLITICS
Kingman News Watch

Kingman News Watch

Kingman, AZ
272
Followers
323
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy