Fort Walton Beach vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Fort Walton Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Walton Beach:

610 Eglin Pkwy NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:17:51 PDT

Phone: (850) 862-6185

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

421 Mary Esther Cut Off NW Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:14 PDT

Phone: (850) 301-1334

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

251 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:22:09 PDT

Phone: (850) 796-1937

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

740 Beal Pkwy NW Sams Club

Phone: 850-862-5330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

414C Mary Esther Cut Off NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 850-244-0869

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

748 Beal Pkwy NW Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:15:55 PDT

Phone: 850-862-0700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: 850-244-1226

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.