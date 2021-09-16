CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Vaccine database: Hutchinson sites that have it on hand

 3 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(HUTCHINSON, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Hutchinson, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hutchinson:

725 E 4th Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:28:37 PDT

Phone: (620) 669-8238

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

206 W 5th Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:28:37 PDT

Phone: (620) 663-3375

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

3200 Plaza E Dr

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 663-7628

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

2101 N Waldron St

Hutchinson Clinic Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 663-9542

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Saturday: 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

209 W 2nd Ave

Reno County Health Department

Phone: (620) 694-2900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 7:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: Unknown; Saturday: Unknown

1905 E 17th Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:11:23 PDT

Phone: 620-669-9090

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
KPCW

J&J Says A Booster Shot For Its Vaccine May Have Big Benefits

Johnson & Johnson says it has evidence that people who received its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine could benefit from a booster shot after six months. The pharmaceutical giant said in a news release Wednesday that when it gave participants in a study a second jab of its coronavirus vaccine after six months, their antibody levels were nine times higher than 28 days after their first dose.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Pfizer vaccine could be authorized for kids ages 5 to 11 in October: report

Top US health officials believe that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be approved for children ages 5 to 11 by the end of October, sources familiar with the matter said. The projection is based on the expectation that the drug-maker will have enough data to seek an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] from the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month, sources told Reuters.
HEALTH
Motor City Metro

Detroit COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit: 1. 19900 Van Dyke Ave (313) 368-3800; 2. 15455 Gratiot Ave (313) 372-7076; 3. 18600 Livernois (313) 345-6020; 4. 16800 Schaefer Hwy (313) 864-9660; 5. 3200 E Jefferson Ave (313) 396-5481; 6. 13580 Grand River Ave (313) 653-3427;
DETROIT, MI
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
WALA-TV FOX10

Ask A COVID Question, Is there a medical exemption for the vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday about 207.6 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 176.7 million people who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

New Zealand reports first death tied to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the first death to be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech was the first pharma developer to have their jab approved, via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for vaccination against the coronavirus. Now, public health authorities in New Zealand have implicated Pfizer’s shot in one...
WORLD
WRAL

Unwilling to Wait for Approval, Some Healthy Americans Seek Booster Shots

Amy Piccioni is not a doctor or a scientist, but as word of breakthrough coronavirus infections in vaccinated people started spreading this summer, she waded through an array of technical and often contradictory information about the need for coronavirus booster shots. Then she decided for herself: She would not wait for federal regulators to clear them before finding one.
PHARMACEUTICALS
