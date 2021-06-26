Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqQAl_0aSKxGw000

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Hutchinson have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hutchinson:

725 E 4th Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:21 PDT

Phone: (620) 669-8238

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

206 W 5th Ave

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:21 PDT

Phone: (620) 663-3375

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3200 Plaza E Dr

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 663-7628

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2101 N Waldron St

Hutchinson Clinic Pharmacy

Phone: (620) 663-9542

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:30 am - 12:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

209 W 2nd Ave

Reno County Health Department

Phone: (620) 694-2900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1905 E 17th Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-669-9090

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

