Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Vaccine database: Columbia sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0aSKwz6i00

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(COLUMBIA, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia:

814 Nashville Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (931) 381-1840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1202 S James Campbell Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 388-9004

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

845 Nashville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:25:31 PDT

Phone: (931) 381-2136

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1909 Hampshire Pike

Maury County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1202 S James Campbell Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:25:31 PDT

Phone: 931-380-0599

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

805 Nashville Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-380-3065

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2200 Brookmeade Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:23:42 PDT

Phone: 931-381-6892

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 4

Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
64
Followers
129
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Columbia, TN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Public HealthParagould Daily Press

Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Cases of COVID, particularly the Delta variant, are fast increasing across Arkansas. Hospitalizations are also up sharply. I’m not a doctor, and I don’t even play one on TV. But right now, we need to focus on keeping Arkansans healthy and alive, so I want to share with my constituents my two cents on this vital issue.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Public Healthwpde.com

LIST: Stores changing mask policies due to new CDC guidelines

(WPDE) — Due to the delta variance surging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people vaccinated against COVID-19 start wearing masks indoors again in areas with substantial or high transmission. Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the...
Washburn County, WIdrydenwire.com

Updates To Mask Guidance For The Prevention Of COVID-19 Transmission

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its mask guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in light of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious Delta variant. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear masks in counties that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. Washburn County is currently experiencing “substantial” levels of community transmission. At this time the Washburn County Health Department advises all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks when in public.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

New Data Shows the Power of COVID Vaccines

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines is borne out in new government data showing that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a breakthrough infection resulting in hospitalization or death. There were 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26 --...
Public Healthdeseret.com

It’s rare for fully vaccinated people to have COVID-19 symptoms

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that COVID-19 breakthrough infections — especially those with COVID-19 symptoms — are rare for vaccinated Americans, according to ABC News. New documents from the CDC — which were obtained by ABC News — suggest that symptomatic COVID-19 cases among...

Comments / 4

Community Policy