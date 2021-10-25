CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

 7 days ago
(COLUMBIA, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia:

814 Nashville Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (931) 381-1840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1202 S James Campbell Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (931) 388-9004

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

845 Nashville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (931) 381-2136

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1909 Hampshire Pike

Maury County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

1202 S James Campbell Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-380-0599

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

805 Nashville Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 931-380-3065

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2200 Brookmeade Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-381-6892

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

