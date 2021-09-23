CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

COVID-19 vaccine: Helena sites that have it on hand

Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0aSKwyDz00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(HELENA, MT) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Helena have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Helena:

3095 N Montana Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (406) 443-3331

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3151 N Montana Ave

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-449-2295

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

611 N Montana Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 406-443-4508

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1150 11th Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 406-442-1265

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2750 Prospect Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 406-443-3220

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 4

