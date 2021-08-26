Titusville vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Titusville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Titusville:

1820 Cheney Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (321) 383-5420

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

3275 Garden St Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (321) 267-1233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

2000 Cheney Hwy Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (321) 267-9611

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

2175 Cheney Hwy Titusville Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (321) 268-0911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

4600 S Washington Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 321-269-7573

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

3175 Cheney Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 321-267-5825

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Phone: 321-264-2055

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.