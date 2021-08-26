Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Titusville, FL

Titusville vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSKwodx00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Titusville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Titusville:

1820 Cheney Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (321) 383-5420

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3275 Garden St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (321) 267-1233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

2000 Cheney Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (321) 267-9611

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

2175 Cheney Hwy

Titusville Discount Pharmacy

Phone: (321) 268-0911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4600 S Washington Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 321-269-7573

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3175 Cheney Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 321-267-5825

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1535 N Singleton Ave

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 321-264-2055

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Titusville Today

Titusville Today

Titusville, FL
108
Followers
180
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville, FL
Health
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Kill? Here’s What VAERS Reports Say

As health experts all over the world continue to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccination has been linked to several severe side effects. Since the first vaccine jab was approved last December, many cases of myocarditis, blood-clotting disorders, anaphylaxis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and even Bell’s palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Medina County, TXdevinenews.com

Full approval on Pfizer vaccine, four more deaths reported

Press Release August, 23, 2021–First, FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. This is a great achievement for public health and should help boost public confidence in vaccine safety. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effectiveness 66 Percent During Delta Predominance

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection decreased to 66 percent when the delta variant became predominant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Florida Statewfla.com

Doctors tracking new COVID-19 variants in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The delta variant of COVID-19 is taking a major toll on Florid, but as it continues to spread across the state, there are now two new variants that have arrived here in Florida and have health officials concerned. “One of them is called Lambda, and it’s...
Texas Statecityofkingsville.com

🦠 8/21 Update on COVID Cases and Hospitalizations for Kleberg County

⚠️ We have a net decrease (-16) in active COVID-19 cases today. Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 21 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 probable cases confirmed in one day. Forty individuals have been removed from isolation. 🏥 CHRISTUS Spohn Kleberg currently has 29 COVID-19 patients: 10 in...
Public Healthhealthday.com

Decision on J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Could Take Weeks

FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A decision on booster shots for the approximately 13.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take weeks, according to people familiar with the issue. Federal health officials are waiting on results from a government-backed clinical...

Comments / 5

Community Policy