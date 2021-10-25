COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(WAUSAU, WI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Wausau have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wausau:

1901 Westwood Center Blvd Ascension Westwood Family Clinic

Phone: 715-355-9775

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:30 am - 2:30 pm; Tuesday: closed; Wednesday: 9:30 am - 2:30 pm

205 Central Bridge St Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (715) 679-8250

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

226200 Rib Mountain Dr Sams Club

Phone: 715-359-0044

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

110 S 17th Ave Trig'S Pharmacy Wausau

Phone: 715-848-9066

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

504 S 17th Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-848-8730

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

105 Central Bridge St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-845-8279

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

4300 Rib Mountain Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 715-359-2282

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.